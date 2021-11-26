Solar Eclipse 2021: When is last 'surya grahan' of 2021 in India? Check date, timings

The second solar eclipse this year and the last solar eclipse of the year 2021 is all set to occur on December 4. It will be a total solar eclipse when the New Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow, the umbra, on Earth.

The last solar eclipse of the year 2021 will begin at 12:30 pm, peak at 01:03 pm, and will end at 01:36 pm. This solar eclipse will be visible from Antarctica and a few other parts of the globe including South America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, who will be able to witness partial phases of the eclipse.

An interactive map has also been released by NASA that traces the path of the solar eclipse across Earth's surface. It is important to note that the December 4 solar eclipse will not be visible from India.

Instead, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from India on October 25, 2022. This total solar eclipse in December comes just two weeks after the last partial lunar eclipse of November 19.

People living in India will be able to witness the December 4 celestial event online on Timeanddate.com.

Here is a list of some of the do's and don'ts that one must adhere to during the solar eclipse.