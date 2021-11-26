Search icon
Solar Eclipse 2021: When is last 'surya grahan' of 2021 in India? Check date, timings

This total solar eclipse in December comes just two weeks after the last partial lunar eclipse of November 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 09:35 PM IST

The second solar eclipse this year and the last solar eclipse of the year 2021 is all set to occur on December 4. It will be a total solar eclipse when the New Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow, the umbra, on Earth.

 The last solar eclipse of the year 2021 will begin at 12:30 pm, peak at 01:03 pm, and will end at 01:36 pm. This solar eclipse will be visible from Antarctica and a few other parts of the globe including South America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, who will be able to witness partial phases of the eclipse. 

An interactive map has also been released by NASA that traces the path of the solar eclipse across Earth's surface. It is important to note that the December 4 solar eclipse will not be visible from India. 

Instead, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from India on October 25, 2022. This total solar eclipse in December comes just two weeks after the last partial lunar eclipse of November 19.

People living in India will be able to witness the December 4 celestial event online on Timeanddate.com.

Here is a list of some of the do's and don'ts that one must adhere to during the solar eclipse.

  1. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), people should be careful and use 'eclipse glasses' to protect their eyes. People are advised not to look directly at the sun.
  2. NASA advises people to not use a homemade filter or conventional sunglasses or their eyes might get damaged. 
  3. If you are eager to capture the 'ring of fire' with your cameras, NASA advises against it as it may cause an injury. 
  4. People with prescribed glasses can wear their eclipse glasses over their day-to-day glasses to watch the phenomenon. 
  5. Children who want to watch the eclipse can do so under parental supervision. 
  6. People are advised to drive with their headlights on and keep the speed in control.
  7. People are also advised to maintain a good distance from other vehicles.

