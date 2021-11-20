Surya Grahan 2021: Here's when, where and how to watch last solar eclipse of this year

The last solar eclipse of 2021, the second this year, will occur on December 4 (Saturday). It will be a total solar eclipse when the New Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow, the umbra, on Earth.

The time of the solar eclipse will start from 10:59 am and will go on till 3:07 pm. This solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia and South America. The solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

As per the Hindu panchang, this day is Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Pakhsh (dark Fortnight) of Margsirsha month. The time of the solar eclipse will start from 10:59 am and will go on till 3:07 pm.



How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021 in India?

The second and last solar eclipse of 2021 will not be visible in India as such but you can watch the celestial event live online on December 4.

Do's and Don'ts we need to keep in mind while watching the eclipse:

1. Proper eye protection is needed to watch the solar eclipse as looking for a long period of time at the sun may damage your eyes.

2. A special solar filter on the lens is required to capture the eclipse.

3. If you are living in one of those countries where the solar eclipse cannot be sighted, it can also be watched virtually.

4. Don't look at the sun directly.

5. Don't look at the reflection of the sun in the water.

6. Ordinary sunglasses should not be used to witness the eclipse.