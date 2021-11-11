Search icon
Solar Eclipse 2021: When is last 'Surya Grahan' of 2021? Check do's and don'ts to follow on eclipse day

An annular eclipse, commonly known as a partial eclipse, is the one in which a 'ring of fire' appears in the sky.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 06:17 AM IST

2021 is coming to an end but before the year ends, stargazers are in for a treat! The last solar and lunar eclipses of 2021 are just around the corner. While the last lunar eclipse of 2021 will take place on November 19, 2021, the last solar eclipse is all set to take place on December 4, 2021. 

An annular eclipse, commonly known as a partial eclipse, is the one in which a 'ring of fire' appears in the sky. This happens after the Moon covers the Sun, but not completely.

For the unversed, solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. 

Solar Eclipse in India: When, where, how to watch

On December 4, 2021, on Amavasya i.e. Krishna Paksha Tithi of Margasish month, the last solar eclipse will be visible to residents in South Africa, Antarctica, Australia, South America, and the southern part of the Atlantic. Its impact in India will not be much.

However, before the solar eclipse does arrive, here is a list of some of the do's and don'ts that one must adhere to during the solar eclipse.

  1. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), people should be careful and use 'eclipse glasses' to protect their eyes. People are advised not to look directly at the sun.
  2. NASA advises people to not use a homemade filter or conventional sunglasses or their eyes might get damaged. 
  3. If you are eager to capture the 'ring of fire' with your cameras, NASA advises against it as it may cause an injury. 
  4. People with prescribed glasses can wear their eclipse glasses over their day-to-day glasses to watch the phenomenon. 
  5. Children who want to watch the eclipse can do so under parental supervision. 
  6. People are advised to drive with their headlights on and keep the speed in control.
  7. People are also advised to maintain a good distance from other vehicles.

