Solar Eclipse 2021: When is last 'Surya Grahan' of 2021? Check do's and don'ts to follow on eclipse day

2021 is coming to an end but before the year ends, stargazers are in for a treat! The last solar and lunar eclipses of 2021 are just around the corner. While the last lunar eclipse of 2021 will take place on November 19, 2021, the last solar eclipse is all set to take place on December 4, 2021.

An annular eclipse, commonly known as a partial eclipse, is the one in which a 'ring of fire' appears in the sky. This happens after the Moon covers the Sun, but not completely.

For the unversed, solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth.

Solar Eclipse in India: When, where, how to watch

On December 4, 2021, on Amavasya i.e. Krishna Paksha Tithi of Margasish month, the last solar eclipse will be visible to residents in South Africa, Antarctica, Australia, South America, and the southern part of the Atlantic. Its impact in India will not be much.

However, before the solar eclipse does arrive, here is a list of some of the do's and don'ts that one must adhere to during the solar eclipse.