Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft snaps amazing close-up photo of the moon

New, high-resolution pictures of the moon's surface have been taken by NASA's Lucy probe. A static view of the lava-filled Mare Imbrium is seen here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 08:09 AM IST

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft snaps amazing close-up photo of the moon
Photo: Lockheed Martin Space

While in orbit between the Moon and Earth, the Lucy spacecraft took fresh high-resolution photographs of the lunar surface in the region known as the Central Highlands. In the picture, you can see a region of the moon that is 800 miles (1,200 km) broad and located towards the moon's centre. 

On October 16, 2022, between 7.5 and 8 hours after the first of three gravity aids from Earth, the Lucy spacecraft photographed this mosaic of the Moon's surface. The spacecraft came as near to Earth as 224 miles (360 km) during the flyby, which is lower than the orbit of the International Space Station. When these pictures were obtained, Lucy was around a median of 140,000 miles (230,000 km) from the Moon.

The mosaic was captured by Lucy as she travelled between the Earth and the Moon, providing an angle common to viewers on Earth, with its focal point located at the terminator of the final quarter moon. Viewers may see the ancient, lava-filled impact basin Mare Imbrium towards the top of the mosaic and the cratered, craggy Southern Highlands near the bottom. Near the mosaic's left border, the brilliant, recently formed crater Copernicus stands out.

Five individual 1-millisecond shots were combined to create this mosaic of the Southern Highlands of the Moon. Both the bright, new crater Copernicus and the older, lava-filled basin Mare Imbrium may be seen in this view.

The Mare Imbrium, as seen in a single picture captured by Lucy, spans around 600 miles over the Moon's surface. According to NASA, Apollo 15 landed in the Apennine Mountains, which are located on the edge of the Imbrium basin, in 1971.

Also, READ: Uttar Pradesh: Meteorite falls from sky, cracks the roof in Pilibhit

A single frame snapshot of the Lunar Central Highlands was also acquired, the space agency stated in a statement, and it consists of 10 discrete, 2-millisecond exposures covering a stretch of terrain 800 miles wide near the centre of the last quarter moon.

According to NASA, Lucy will be the first spacecraft ever sent to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Those asteroids both precede and trail Jupiter as it travels around the sun.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: 5 schemes launched by Prime Minister for India's development
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Centre gives sneak peek into Indian railway stations of the future, take a look
From Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed B-Town celebs during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.