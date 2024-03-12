Mission Divyastra: Meet Sheena Rani, brain behind India's Agni-5 missile with multiple warheads

She has been working on the Agni missile systems since 1999.

India has achieved yet another milestone with its first successful flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile. The flight test named 'Mission Divyastra' was carried out by DRDO on Monday, March 11 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The Agni-5 missile has Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The entire country lauded the efforts of DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex mission.

But do you know who is the brain behind India's Agni-5 missile? The director of 'Mission Divyastra' is a woman scientist named Sheena Rani. The 57-year-old is a scientist at the Advanced Systems Laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad.

Rani has been working on the Agni missile systems since 1999. She studied at the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Indian genius is a trained electronics and communications engineer with expertise in computer science. Rani worked for eight years at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), India's foremost civilian rocketry lab.

After the Pokhran Nuclear test in 1998, she moved to the DRDO as a lateral entry. Since 1999, Rani has been working on the launch control systems for the entire Agni series of missiles. Agni-5 missile has a range of up to 5,000 km and it can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

