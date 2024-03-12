Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ghagra: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti set dance floor on fire in Crew's new song, fans say 'these ladies are gonna kill it'

'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Mission Divyastra: Meet Sheena Rani, brain behind India's Agni-5 missile with multiple warheads

Arun Govil comments on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Pehle se kuch...'

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh breaks silence on reports of wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ghagra: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti set dance floor on fire in Crew's new song, fans say 'these ladies are gonna kill it'

'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Mission Divyastra: Meet Sheena Rani, brain behind India's Agni-5 missile with multiple warheads

5 stunning places on Earth that are visible from space

Captains to win most matches in IPL history

Indians who won Oscars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Ghagra: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti set dance floor on fire in Crew's new song, fans say 'these ladies are gonna kill it'

'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Arun Govil comments on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Pehle se kuch...'

HomeScience

Science

Mission Divyastra: Meet Sheena Rani, brain behind India's Agni-5 missile with multiple warheads

She has been working on the Agni missile systems since 1999.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 09:27 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has achieved yet another milestone with its first successful flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile. The flight test named 'Mission Divyastra' was carried out by DRDO on Monday, March 11 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The Agni-5 missile has Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The entire country lauded the efforts of DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex mission. 

But do you know who is the brain behind India's Agni-5 missile? The director of 'Mission Divyastra' is a woman scientist named Sheena Rani. The 57-year-old is a scientist at the Advanced Systems Laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad.

Rani has been working on the Agni missile systems since 1999. She studied at the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Indian genius is a trained electronics and communications engineer with expertise in computer science. Rani worked for eight years at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), India's foremost civilian rocketry lab.

After the Pokhran Nuclear test in 1998, she moved to the DRDO as a lateral entry. Since 1999, Rani has been working on the launch control systems for the entire Agni series of missiles. Agni-5 missile has a range of up to 5,000 km and it can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Congress releases 2nd list of 43 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024

SBSP leader Nandini Rajbhar stabbed to death in Sant Kabir Nagar

CAA Rules Notification: Congress slams Centre for timing of announcement, Mamata Banerjee says ‘will oppose act if…’

Meera Chopra ties the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur, shares dreamy wedding photos: 'Har janam tere sath'

Oscars 2024 highlights: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sweeps Academy Awards, notches 7 wins including Best Picture

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement