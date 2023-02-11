Massive internet blackout soon? X-class solar storm to hit Earth after solar flare explosion on Sun

According to space and weather experts, a recent development regarding the appearance of two new sunspots on the Sun has sparked a wave of concern, with the expectation that a global blackout can be hitting the Earth anytime soon.

The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) has recently issued a warning about an upcoming solar storm, which can cause major electricity and signal blackouts soon. This comes as two unstable sunspots are visible on the side of the Sun which is facing the earth.

According to experts, a solar storm sparked by a massive solar flare explosion on Earth can cause electricity and internet blackouts in certain areas, and can also lead to loss of radio and GPS signals in several areas, leading to extreme danger.

The warning issued by NOAA states that there is a high chance of an M-level solar flare eruption and a mild chance of an X-level solar flare eruption. If an X-class solar storm hits the Earth, then the level of devastation can be massive.

It is expected that the solar storm will hit the earth this week itself, likely to cause disruptions over the weekend. In the recent few weeks, Earth has already suffered many solar storm-related blackouts in Pacific areas, causing inconvenience.

Further, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared alarming footage earlier this week, the scientists from the agency detected a piece of the Sun “breaking away” and swirling to form a massive "polar vortex".

As per media reports, a NASA space expert said, “Implications for understanding the Sun's atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated!” This new development of the sun is also one of the reasons why solar storms can hit the Earth soon.

Space experts have revealed that an X-class solar storm can lead to major disruptions, including a near-global internet and electricity blackout, as well as loss of radio, cell phone, and mobile signals in some areas.

