‘Living dinosaur’ washes ashore dead, pics surface after rare find in US

The gulf sturgeon has remained largely unchanged in its appearance for over 200 million years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Photo: Facebook

A rare species dubbed “living dinosaur” by the US Fish and Wildlife Service was found by a middle-school science teacher strolling on the shore. The fish carcass has been identified as gulf sturgeon, an ancient organism. The one found in Alabama by the school teacher was over five feet long. However, as per the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries, the species can grow nearly 9 feet and can weigh over 180 kgs.

The gulf sturgeon has remained largely unchanged in its appearance for over 200 million years which has given it names like “prehistoric fish” and “living dinosaur”. The carcass discovered will be studied by scientists at the University of Southern Mississippi to “learn more about this unusual fish,” it was reported.

The amazing discovery was made on Saturday. The discoverer, Tami May said that the fish was a “protected threatened species” and “rare to see”. Authorities were notified as required. The species was reportedly put in the protected category due to dam constructions, lack of breeding and “possibly over harvesting”.

Pics were released showing the fish lying in an upside down position and its head almost separated from the body.

The fish was once a thriving species in the Gulf Coast in the US lying between the Mississippi River and Tampa Bay in Florida. The fish hatch in freshwater rivers and the young ones later travel to the sea. Upon reaching adulthood, they return to the freshwater body to lay eggs. 

