Mega space event in 2023: 5 planets to be visible from Earth on THESE dates in January

In a major event for stargazers, 5 planets will be visible from Earth on several days of January 2023, know important details here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Mega space event in 2023: 5 planets to be visible from Earth on THESE dates in January
5 planets will be visible from Earth in a few days (File photo)

As the globe kicked off the New Year, it saw one of the rarest space occurrences in history on January 2, when as many as seven planets were visible from the Earth. Those with clear skies in their area were able to witness the spectacular phenomenon, where planets could be seen shining bright.

On January 2, a total of seven planets were visible in the night sky, but another such day can be enjoyed by those who missed it for the first time. Several days in January will record night skies where as many as five planets will be visible from Earth.

Those who missed the planet parade on January 2 can wait for the end of this month when they will be able to witness five planets – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn – with their naked eye from Earth if they live in a pollution-free zone.

Five planet sighting in January 2023

The rare space event of the Venus-Saturn conjunction will cause the sighting of five planets from Earth at the end of this month. During this time, Venus and Saturn will come very close to each other and the phenomenon will be visible from Earth.

This mega space event is taking place since the five planets are in alignment with the Earth and the Sun or are on the opposite side of the Earth and the Sun. This means that for the first time in a long time, the inner and outer planets will be close together.

This relatively rare space occurrence will be visible from Earth from January 18 to January 24, when all five planets will be visible as bright stars from the planet’s surface. All of the planets will be visible without any binoculars, but Mercury may require some instruments.

The phenomenon will only be visible once the sun sets and the sky is clear and without any pollution. The best viewing experience will be on the outskirts of the city.

