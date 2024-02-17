ISRO's INSAT-3DS satellite is all set for launch today; know all about the mission

Tomorrow, ISRO will launch the INSAT-3DS weather satellite from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on the brink of an exciting event: the launch of its latest meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS, scheduled for Saturday, February 17. With a primary focus on bolstering meteorological observations, this satellite promises to revolutionize weather forecasting and disaster management efforts. Riding aboard the GSLV F14 rocket, INSAT-3DS is poised to embark on its journey from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

However, the GSLV F14 has garnered a reputation as the "naughty boy" of ISRO, primarily due to its history of setbacks. Despite encountering failures in six out of its 15 flights, ISRO remains undeterred, aiming for a successful deployment of INSAT-3DS into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) during its 16th mission. Following this, meticulous orbit-raising maneuvers will guide the satellite into its intended Geo-Stationary Orbit, where it will commence its critical operations.

INSAT-3DS is not merely another satellite; it represents a leap forward in meteorological capabilities. Engineered to deliver enhanced meteorological observations and monitor both land and ocean surfaces, its integration into the existing INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites promises a significant enhancement in India's weather forecasting infrastructure. With its advanced functionalities, INSAT-3DS is poised to become an invaluable asset to India's weather agencies, enabling them to provide increasingly precise forecasts and timely disaster warnings.

When and where to watch

For those eager to witness this momentous occasion, ISRO offers the opportunity to tune in to live coverage via its social media platforms. Additionally, DD National's YouTube channel will broadcast the launch, ensuring widespread accessibility for enthusiasts and stakeholders alike. The countdown has begun, and anticipation is mounting as ISRO prepares to unleash the capabilities of INSAT-3DS into the vast expanse of space.