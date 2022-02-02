Earth has a new moon that will be around for 4,000 years

Scientists and researchers have spent years in finding the existence of Earth’s cosmic neighbour. The search has finally come to an end as they have discovered a neighbour that we never knew of. A trojan asteroid has been seen orbiting the Sun along the same path as Earth.

This shocking discovery was made by 1-meter SOAR (Southern Astrophysical Research) Telescope on Cerro Pachon in Chile. The asteroid is nearly a kilometer wide and is moving around the sun along the Earth. As per the findings, there is a second Earth like Trojan asteroid which is mostly found in a belt between Mars and Jupiter.

According to Toni Santana-Ros of the University of Alicante and the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona, it is the largest asteroid found till date. All details of the discovery have been shared in a paper published in the journal Nature Communication.

While many planets in the Solar System are termed as Trojan asteroids, the 2020 XL5 is the second known Trojan asteroid found near Earth. As per Cesar Briceño of NSF's NOIRLab (which is one of the lead authors of the paper), "Trojans are objects sharing an orbit with a planet, clustered around one of two special gravitationally balanced areas along the orbit of the planet known as Lagrange points”.

WHAT IS 2020 XL5 ACCOMPANYING EARTH?

Astronomers first observed this trojan asteroid using the Pan-STARRS1 survey telescope in Hawai'i and found that 2020 XL5 is much larger than the first Earth Trojan discovered, called 2010 TK7.

2020 XL5 is about 1.2 kilometers (0.73 miles) in diameter, about three times as wide as the first 2010 TK7, and is estimated to be less than 400 meters or yards across. When it was first discovered astronomers did not know its orbit and speculated that it was another near-Earth object going around the Sun like other asteroids.

Astronomers weren’t clear about what exactly the 2020 XL5 was until they made observations from data back to a decade.

How long will Earth have this neighbour?

Based on estimates from astronomers, this asteroid will remain at a fixed position for at least another 4000 years. However, it will change its position due to gravitational factors.

According to Santana-Ros,” SOAR's data allowed us to make a first photometric analysis of the object, revealing that 2020 XL5 is likely a C-type asteroid, with a size larger than one kilometer”.

The C-type asteroid is considered to be the most common type of asteroid in the Solar system.

"If we are able to discover more Earth Trojans, and if some of them can have orbits with lower inclinations, they might become cheaper to reach than our Moon. So, they might become ideal bases for advanced exploration of the Solar System, or they could even be a source of resources," said Briceno.