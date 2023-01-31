Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Union Budget 2023: What is the significance of 'budget box'? know story here

Know the story of the budget box carried by finance ministers every year to the parliament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Union Budget 2023: What is the significance of 'budget box'? know story here
Know story behind the emergence of 'budget box'| Photo: Reuters

The Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented tomorrow by Nirmala Sitharaman. Ahead of the budget, let us share a small anecdote with you on one of the most religiously followed traditions of the budget presentation. 

Have you ever noticed that every year the finance minister poses with a briefcase in front of the parliament? This briefcase is also known as the 'Budget box'. The word 'budget' is derived from the Middle English word 'bowgette', which came from the French word 'bougette'. 

This tradition of carrying a briefcase began in the 18th century when it was considered that a briefcase was sufficient to hold one's wealth. the Chancellor of the Exchequer or Britain's budget chief was first asked to 'open the budget' while presenting his annual statement. 

Read: Budget 2023: Step-by-step guide to download FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in regional languages

The then-budget chief William E Gladstone used a red suitcase with Queen's monogram embossed in gold in 1860, to handle his papers. It has been passed on to the next finance ministers since then. In 2010, UK's red Gladstone bag had become so shabby that it was 'officially' retired. 

This legacy has been adopted by India from the Europeans and even Indian finance ministers are seen to pose with a briefcase and now a red pouch (since 2021). Although in India there is no tradition of passing on the same briefcase or bag as different ministers were seen with different bags while presenting the budget. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Stunning photos of Mukesh Ambani's future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone users facing major WhatsApp privacy issue
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.