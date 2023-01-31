Search icon
Budget 2023: Step-by-step guide to download FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in regional languages

Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman's budget speech will be made available in regional languages after Wednesday's presentation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Budget 2023 will be presented to Parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget 2023 address by FM Sitharaman will be broadcast live on the government's YouTube account. The complete text of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech will be posted on the Budget 2023 website shortly as it is introduced in parliament.

Follow these steps to acquire the Finance Minister's speech from the 2023 Indian budget:

  • Visit https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/ as a first step
  • Budget speeches can be found by clicking on the tab
  • You can download the speech in PDF format

In addition to the complete Budget address by FM Sitharaman, the website www.indiabudget.gov.in will include the following 14 documents that are integral to the Budget: the Annual Financial Statement (AFS), the Demands for Grants (DG), the Finance Bill, the Statements required by the FRBM Act, the Macro-Economic Framework Statement, the Medium-Term Fiscal Policy Statement, the Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement, the Expenditure Budget, the Receipt Budget, the

After Wednesday's Budget presentation, the public will have access to the materials for Budget 2023 and be able to download them through https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/. The text of the speech will be translated into local languages after the Finance Minister has delivered her speech.

Union Budget 2023-24 is anticipated to be the last complete budget of the Narendra Modi administration before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. While the general public anticipates a populist budget with an emphasis on tax slabs, rationalisation of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax and others, and a simplified tax regime for start-ups, industry bodies and experts are looking for announcements of policy that are more specific to their field.

