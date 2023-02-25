Search icon
UIDAI update: Update your address on Aadhaar or face difficulties, login to www.uidai.gov.in, follow these steps

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

The Aadhaar Card is the most important document in the country when it comes to financial transactions. PAN is another such document. The advantage of Aadhaar Card over PAN Card is that UIDAI contains address details as well. It acts as a complete identification toll for any person. It can also be used for KYC. In most of the places, the authorities ask for a valid Aadhaar Card. A large chunk of the population already has the Aadhaar card. This is why it is important to keep your Aadhaar Card updated. Especially, if you have shifted your house, it is of utmost importance that you have updated your address on the card. Without the updated address, you will have so many difficulties in getting services like phone connections, gas connections etc. Updating the Aadhaar is an easy process. Here's a step-by-step guide as to how to change the Aadhaar address.

Go to the UIDAI's official website. The web address for this is https://uidai.gov.in/.

Choose My Aadhaar option and click on the option. Now login and see the options.

The website will give you options like Name, Gender, Date of Birth and Address Update. Select the Address Update option.

Click on Update Aadhaar Online.

The next step is to click on Proceed To Update Aadhaar.

Here, your old address will be visible. You will have to punch your address details. Then you will upload the supporting documents.

Last update will be to authenticate with OTP.

It will take some days to update the Aadhaar. When it is updated, you will receive a confirmation message on your registered Aadhaar number.

