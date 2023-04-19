UIDAI news: Update Aadhaar Card details for free, avoid Rs 50 fee, here’s how | File Photo

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency which issues Aadhaar ID, charges Rs 50 for every update in a cardholder’s documents. However, the UIDAI has an exclusive offer window ongoing where Aadhaar Card holders can get updates for free. This three-month window began on March 15 and will continue till June 14.

In order to make changes to details of a user linked to their 12-digit unique identification number, the UIDAI typically charges a fee of Rs 50. This may be needed if users are attempting to revise details like Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA), especially if the Aadhaar ID was issued 10 or more years ago.

It is to be noted that the free UIDAI service can only be availed online at MyAadhaar portal. To get documents updated at the physical Aadhaar centres, card holders will still have to pay the Rs 50 fee. The move is aimed at “improved ease of living, better service delivery” and to “enhance authentication success rate”.

How to update:

Go to UIDAI's official website

Go to 'My Aadhaar' menu next.

Select ‘Update Your Aadhaar’

Select ‘Update demographics data online’

Select ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’

Enter Aadhaar Card number

Do captcha verification

Press ‘Send OTP’

Go to 'Update Demographics Data' option

Select option of detail to update

Enter new details

Upload scanned copy of supporting document proof

Verify information entered is accurate

Validate with OTP