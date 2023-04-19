Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

UIDAI news: Update Aadhaar Card details for free, avoid Rs 50 fee; here’s how

In order to make changes to details of a user linked to their 12-digit unique identification number, the UIDAI typically charges a fee of Rs 50.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

UIDAI news: Update Aadhaar Card details for free, avoid Rs 50 fee; here’s how
UIDAI news: Update Aadhaar Card details for free, avoid Rs 50 fee, here’s how | File Photo

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency which issues Aadhaar ID, charges Rs 50 for every update in a cardholder’s documents. However, the UIDAI has an exclusive offer window ongoing where Aadhaar Card holders can get updates for free. This three-month window began on March 15 and will continue till June 14.

In order to make changes to details of a user linked to their 12-digit unique identification number, the UIDAI typically charges a fee of Rs 50. This may be needed if users are attempting to revise details like Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA), especially if the Aadhaar ID was issued 10 or more years ago.

It is to be noted that the free UIDAI service can only be availed online at MyAadhaar portal. To get documents updated at the physical Aadhaar centres, card holders will still have to pay the Rs 50 fee. The move is aimed at “improved ease of living, better service delivery” and to “enhance authentication success rate”.

How to update:

Go to UIDAI's official website

Go to 'My Aadhaar' menu next.

Select ‘Update Your Aadhaar’

Select ‘Update demographics data online’

Select ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’

Enter Aadhaar Card number

Do captcha verification

Press ‘Send OTP’

Go to 'Update Demographics Data' option 

Select option of detail to update

Enter new details 

Upload scanned copy of supporting document proof 

Verify information entered is accurate

Validate with OTP

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Bollywood star kids Nirvan Khan, Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika party hard with Orry, photos go viral
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha attend Selfiee screening
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
INX money laundering case: ED attaches Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's properties worth Rs 11.04 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.