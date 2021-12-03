How to download Aadhaar card on your phone? Check this simple guide

Aadhaar Card is one of the important documents for all Indian citizens. The government of India has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card for every citizen of the country. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Not only required for government schemes but Aadhaar is also required for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

We don't always have a physical copy of our Aadhaar card all the time. UIDAI allows Indians to obtain their Aadhaar card through the official website.

The Aadhaar card can be downloaded through the direct Aadhaar link eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

In a tweet dated June 28, 2021, the UIDAI said, “You can choose to download ‘Regular Aadhaar’ that displays the complete Aadhaar number or ‘Masked Aadhaar’ which shows only the last four digits."

A video tutorial on how to download Aadhaar from eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in anytime anywhere has been also shared.

How to Download Aadhaar from Direct Link

Step 1: Visit the official website eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and click on the ‘Download Electronic Copy of Your Aadhaar’ link

Step 2: Select 'Aadhaar Number' as your reference and enter the 12-digit unique ID in the box at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: For Masked Aadhaar Card, click on the ‘I want a Masked Aadhaar’ option

Step 4: Click on the Send OTP option. Your Aadhaar-linked mobile number will thereafter receive a 'OneTime Password'.

Step 5: Enter your OTP and click on the ‘Submit’ option

Step 6: You can get the PDF version of your Aadhaar after successfully authenticating the OTP by selecting the 'Download Aadhaar' option.

Step 7: Access your Aadhaar card securely by using the first four digits of your date of birth as the password

Step 8: For future reference, keep the PDF version of your Aadhaar on your phone or computer. For security reasons, the Masked Aadhaar hides the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number.