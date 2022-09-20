Search icon
THIS bank will charge extra while paying rent by credit card

It should be noted that a number of third-party websites allow credit card holders to pay their rent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Representational Image
ICICI Bank is introducing a charge on the payment of rent using the credit cards. The credit card holders of this bank are already being informed by sending a message on their registered mobile number. 
 
According to the message, the bank will charge 1% fee towards rent payment using an ICICI credit card. The fees will be charged from October 22. 
 
"Dear Customer, starting 20-Oct-22, all transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit Card towards rent payment will be charged a 1% fee," the message reads. 
 
With this, the ICICI Bank—which as of June 2021 had more than 11 million credit card holders—became the first bank to impose a fee on rent payments made with credit cards.
 
ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India. ICICI Bank offers a wide range of banking products and financial services to corporate and retail customers through a variety of delivery channels and through its group companies.ICICI Bank is deeply engaged in human and economic development at the national level. The Bank works closely with ICICI Foundation across diverse sectors and programs.
