THIS bank will charge extra while paying rent by credit card

Representational Image

ICICI Bank is introducing a charge on the payment of rent using the credit cards. The credit card holders of this bank are already being informed by sending a message on their registered mobile number.

According to the message, the bank will charge 1% fee towards rent payment using an ICICI credit card. The fees will be charged from October 22.

"Dear Customer, starting 20-Oct-22, all transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit Card towards rent payment will be charged a 1% fee," the message reads.

With this, the ICICI Bank—which as of June 2021 had more than 11 million credit card holders—became the first bank to impose a fee on rent payments made with credit cards.