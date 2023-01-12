Search icon
SBI Internet Banking: Step-by-step guide to recover forgotten username, password

Without a valid User ID and Password, SBI Internet Banking customers cannot access their accounts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

Representational Image

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, offers customers straightforward, hassle-free online services. The Internet Banking services provided by SBI are very efficient and useful, and the bank uses cutting-edge technology and security measures to protect customer funds.

It is not necessary for clients of SBI to visit a local branch or an automated teller machine (ATM) in order to utilise the bank's Internet banking services. Online banking has made financial services more accessible than ever. Signing into your SBI Internet Banking account is as easy as entering your User ID and Password.

Without the correct User ID and Password, the consumer will be unable to access their account. After signing up for SBI Internet Banking, the bank will provide you a unique User ID and Password.

But what happens if you lose access because you forgot your password? No other combination of User Name and Password will work to access the account. Even if you lose it, it's not a big deal.

SBI Internet Banking: Getting your username back

  • To begin, go to onlinesbi.com then click on 'Forgot Username.'
  • Enter your passbook's 11-digit Customer Information (CIF) number.
  • Choose your nation, input your registered mobile number, type the captcha code, and submit your information.
  • Enter the one-time password (OTP) that was provided to your phone and then press 'Confirm.'
  • Your phone will now display the User ID.

SBI Internet Banking: Password recovery

  • Go to onlinesbi.com and choose 'Forgot Password.'
  • Enter all of the requested information; a passcode will be sent to the registered email address.
  • Sign in with that password and change it to protect your account.
