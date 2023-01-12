Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Post office schemes: THESE schemes for senior citizens offer higher interest rates than banks, check details

Central government-run investment schemes offer safe, secure returns.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Post office schemes: THESE schemes for senior citizens offer higher interest rates than banks, check details
Post office schemes: THESE schemes for senior citizens offer higher interest rates than banks, check details

If you're looking for a safe and secure investment option, look no further than the central government-run schemes available through banks and post offices. These schemes, such as the time deposit scheme and the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, offer competitive interest rates that can often beat those offered by traditional banks.

Post office time deposit scheme: One of the most popular options is the post office time deposit scheme, which offers a return of 6.7 per cent on fixed deposits with a five-year term. This scheme can be renewed every five years, making it a great long-term investment option.

Also read: Massive Rs 2600 crore incentive scheme approved for BHIM-UPI, RuPay payments; details inside

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Another great option for senior citizens is the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS). This scheme, run by the post office, offers an interest rate of 8 per cent on saving deposits, making it a great choice for older individuals looking to earn a higher return on their savings. Additionally, this scheme ensures safety and security of money which is a great advantage for senior citizens who don't want to take risk with their hard-earned money.

Note: If you're looking for a risk-free investment option with competitive interest rates, the central government-run schemes available through post offices are definitely worth considering. With the post office time deposit scheme and the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme among the many options available, you're sure to find a scheme that meets your specific financial needs and goals.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IIT JAM admit card 2023 released at joaps.iitg.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.