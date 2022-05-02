PM KISAN Yojana: Beneficiaries must complete THIS work to get the 11th instalment

File photo

To help crores of farmers financially, the central government has made many schemes. One such scheme is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana).

Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 is provided every year to crores of farmers in the country. The amount is directly sent to the bank account of farmers in the form of 2-2 thousand instalments. And now, everyone is waiting for the 11th instalment.

But before that, it is important for you to know that if you have not got e-KYC done till now, then you will be deprived of the 11th instalment. So, let's know how to do it.

E-KYC resumed on the portal

Earlier e-KYC service on Kisan Portal was stopped for some time, and everyone was asked to get KYC done by visiting their nearest Common Service Center.

But now, this facility has been started again on the website i.e. you can do e-KYC sitting at home. The last date to do the e-KYC is May 31.

Steps to do e-KYC

Step 1: Firstly, go to the official portal of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2: Now select the option 'Farmers Corner', and then click on the option 'e-KYC'. Now a new page will open in front of you, where you have to fill in your Aadhaar card information and click on the search tab.

Step 3: After this, a one-time password (OTP) will come on your registered mobile number. Enter it and then click on 'Submit OTP'. Your e-KYC is now completed.

