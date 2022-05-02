Aadhaar Card update: Apply for Blue Aadhaar or Baal Aadhaar for your children, step-by-step guide here

File photo

With the introduction of the Baal Aadhaar card for kids, every Indian citizen, regardless of age, can get a 12-digit identification code. Aadhaar card is a very important document. UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information mentioned on the Aadhaar card online. The government has launched ‘Blue Aadhar Cards’ for children below the age of 5. 'Blue Aadhaar card' is also called 'Baal Aadhaar Card'.

Baal Aadhaar is a blue-coloured card for children below the age of five years. The Aadhaar card for a child or Baal Aadhaar is issued free of cost. Blue Aadhaar does not require the child's biometric information. However, the biometrics of children that is their fingerprints and iris scans are not linked with the Baal Aadhaar card. When the child turns 5, his/her biometrics (facial photograph, iris scan, and fingerprints) have to be mandatorily updated on the Aadhaar Card.

How to apply for a Baal Aadhaar card online

- Visit the official website of UIDAI - uidai.gov.in

- Click on the Aadhar Card registration link.

- Enter all the credentials including the name of the child, parent's phone number, e-mail address, etc.

- Fill all the demographic information such as a residential address, locality, district, state, etc.

- Proceed further and click on the fixed appointment tab. Schedule the date of registration for the Aadhar card.

- The applicant can choose the nearest enrollment centre to proceed further with the enrollment process.

Don't forget to carry all the required documents and the reference number along with a printout of the form to the centre with you on the date of the appointment. Take a reference number along with the documents.

Once the concerned officials do the verification and if the child is aged 5 years, then the biometric information will be obtained, and it will be linked to the Aadhaar card. In case the child is below five years, only a photograph will be taken, and no biometric data will be required

Post confirmation/verification process, the applicant will be given an acknowledgement number that can be used to track the status of the application

The applicant will receive a notification via SMS on the registered mobile number within 60 days

After the completion of the enrolment process, you will receive the Baal Aadhaar card within 90 days

Documents required for Baal Aadhaar card

While applying for Baal Aadhaar, you will need the child's birth certificate.

School ID or photo ID from a recognised educational institution) is also considered as a proof

Baal Aadhaar card is linked with any one of the parent's Aadhaar card, therefore, it is crucial to submit a 12-digit Aadhaar number that belongs to either one of the parents.

The first update Baal Aadhaar card happens once when the child turns 5 years old and it is updated again mandatorily once the child is 15 years old.