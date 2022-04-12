Petrol, diesel price April 12: Dealers reveal till when we can expect no rate increase

Government oil companies have kept the prices of petrol and diesel in the country constant for another day. There was no change in oil prices for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. Dealers say that due to cheap crude oil in the global market, companies have not increased the fuel price.

Oil companies have not increased oil prices in all major cities of the country including metros like Delhi, Mumbai on Tuesday. Dealers believe that there will be no change in prices for a few days now. If the price of crude rises again in the global market, then the retail price will also increase.

Read | Petrol, diesel price April 8: Fuel rates remain unchanged for second consecutive day

Crude is currently hovering around USD 100 per barrel and in the near future too if it remains stable, the prices of petrol and diesel will not increase in the domestic market.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 110.85 and Diesel Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 115.12 and Diesel Rs 99.83 per litre

No change in rates in these cities too

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 97.03 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per litre.

New rates are released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to check today's latest price

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.