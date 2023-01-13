Pension plans: Here’s a list of 5 good retirement plans in India

Employers maintain pension plans as a means of assisting employees in securing their financial futures and shielding them from any potential post-retirement uncertainty. Seniors who want to adequately plan their retirement are best suited for these plans. Having insurance is a critical component of personal finance. It safeguards your family's wealth and prepares you for unanticipated events. If you are the only source of income for the family, insurance is a need. To meet the demands of a variety of consumers, the insurance provider provides a variety of insurance services, including life insurance, term insurance, cancer insurance, ULIP, money return plans, Endowment policies, whole life policies, postal life insurance, and pension plans.

Here’s a list of 5 best pension plans in India:

Max Life Guaranteed Lifetime Income Plan

After retirement, you will be guaranteed a consistent income with a number of perks thanks to the Max Life Guaranteed Lifetime Income Plan. The monthly minimum premium is Rs. 1,000. A single-life annuity and a dual-life annuity are both options. Six annuity types are available, and there are four annuity payout options for the pension amount: monthly, quarterly, half-annually, or annually.

SBI Life Saral Retirement Saver Plan

The SBI Life Saral Pension Plan helps you build a retirement fund and guarantees the security of your family's future. The SBI Life - Preferred Term Rider is a life insurance option provided by the plan. According to the appropriate Indian income tax regulations, you can receive income tax benefits. Receive recurring simple reversionary bonuses during the policy term to increase your retirement money. The various premium payment options are one-time, monthly, biannually, and yearly.

LIC New Jeevan Shanti Plan

With the LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan, you can choose between a single life and a joint life deferred annuity for a single premium. Both online and offline purchases of this plan are possible. Up until the conclusion of the Deferment Period, Additional death benefits will be paid at the end of each policy month. There are four types of annuity modes: monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual. Loans for policies are available three months following the end of the policy.

BajajAllianz Life LongLife Goal

With the Bajaj Allianz Life LongLife Goal plan, a unit-linked plan, you can get a consistent income up until the age of 99. LongLife Goal with Waiver of Premium and LongLife Goal without Waiver of Premium are the two options for the plan. There are four different investing portfolio alternatives. From the fifth policy year until the twenty-fifth policy year, loyalty additions are granted each year. A partial withdrawal is permitted following the fifth policy year.

IndiaFirstLife Guaranteed Annuity Plan

With a number of options, the IndiaFirst Life Guaranteed Annuity Plan, an annuity pension plan, allows you to customise your retirement coverage to meet your specific needs. To assure a consistent income for the rest of your life, choose from 12 different annuity options based on your needs. You are able to raise the amount of your annuity by using the top-up option. Benefit from tax deductions for premiums paid. You can put off making annuity payments using the Deferred Life Annuity Option.