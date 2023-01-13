Search icon
Republic Day: Air India cancels domestic flights, reschedules international flights from Jan 19-26, know why

Air India informs passengers coming into or leaving Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will be particularly affected.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Air India has announced that domestic flights on a selected few routes will be cancelled from January 19 to January 26 over the Republic Day week in compliance with the Delhi Airport’s Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). A handful of Air India aircraft has been rescheduled too. International flights have not been cancelled. 

The airline has made it clear in its official announcement that international flights have simply been rescheduled, not cancelled. The modifications are only applicable to domestic flights.

Due to preparedness efforts made by the Indian Air Force, the airspace will be constrained over the Republic Day weekend in India for almost three hours each day for one week. In order to minimise delays, the airline operated by the Tata Group has decided to cancel and reschedule some flights.

“In view of the Republic Day preparations by the Indian Air Force, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week in the run up to the 74th Republic Day. Thus, Air India has taken appropriate measures to cancel as well as reschedule flights while minimising disruptions." reads the official statement. 

The NOTAM is in effect from 10:30 to 12:45 IST on January 19–24 and January 26. Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Delhi during the aforementioned time period on these days in accordance with the NOTAM. Flights that depart or arrive before or after the specified window of time will continue to run normally.

The international flight schedule from or to Delhi on January 19 to 24, and 26 will be realigned from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm. Due to this, international operations from five stations—LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu), and BKK (Bangkok)—will be disrupted by an hour-long advancement or delay.

Passengers are advised to visit the official website www.airindia.in for further updates on their flights. 

“Domestic or international passengers arriving at/departing from IGI Airport, New Delhi, are requested to check their flight status to avoid any further inconvenience." Air India said.

