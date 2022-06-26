PAN-Aadhaar linking: Pay double penalty from July 1 if not done, here's how to check status

File Photo

The Government of India has made it necessary for people to link their PAN card or Permanent Account Number with their Aadhaar identification number. PAN, an important financial document is necessary for services including taxation. It was made mandatory by the Income Tax Department to link PAN-Aadhaar till March 1, 2022 as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar was extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to March 1, 2023. However, linking now entailed a penalty fee of Rs 500. If any persons have still not linked their PAN with Aadhaar, they will have to pay a heftier penalty as the amount will double after June 30.

From July 1, any person wanting to link their Aadhaar with PAN will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000.

Not linking PAN and Aadhaar

If the crucial financial task is not completed as per the deadline, a person’s PAN can become inoperative. In such a case, the individual will not be “able to furnish, intimate or quote his PAN and shall be liable to all the consequences under the Act for such failure,” as per CBDT circular dated March 30, 2022.

Steps to check if PAN-Aadhaar linking is complete

Follow the steps given below to check if your mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking is complete:

- Log on to the official website: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details

- Click on the 'View Link Aadhaar Status' option

- Check status of the linking will be displayed in the next screen

