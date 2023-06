New TCS rates postponed to October 2023, check details

On Wednesday, the government announced the postponement of the implementation of new Tax Collected at Source rates. The new implementation date has been moved from July 1, 2023, to October 1, 2023. The Ministry of Finance stated that this decision was made to allow sufficient time for banks and card networks to establish the necessary IT-based solutions.

