Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

HDFC Bank and HDFC merger: Effects post consolidation on customers and shareholders explained

The merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank would make HDFC Bank the second-largest bank after SBI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank and HDFC merger: Effects post consolidation on customers and shareholders explained
HDFC Bank and HDFC merger: Effects post consolidation on customers and shareholders explained

The much-anticipated merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC is set to take effect from July 1, 2023, as announced by HDFC Group Chairman, Deepak Parikh. Both the top management teams of HDFC Bank and HDFC have expressed their confidence in this merger, highlighting its positive impact on the financial companies, their shareholders, customers, and the overall economy. However, one question remains: What will be the implications of this merger for HDFC's depositors and home loan customers?

Impact on fixed deposit (FD) customers:

For customers holding FDs with HDFC, the merger will bring a choice. HDFC Bank will offer these customers the option to either withdraw their funds by breaking the FD or renew their FD. Currently, HDFC provides interest rates ranging from 6.56% to 7.21% on FDs with durations of 12 to 120 months. On the other hand, HDFC Bank offers interest rates between 3% and 7.25% on FDs with durations ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Insurance benefits for customers:

Following the merger, HDFC customers will enjoy the added benefit of insurance coverage on their deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation provides insurance cover for deposits up to Rs 5 lakh for depositors.

Home loan benefits for HDFC bank customers:

As HDFC is primarily engaged in the home loan business, HDFC Bank customers will gain access to HDFC's home loan products after the merger. Additionally, HDFC Bank will take over the loans of HDFC's home loan customers. This transition may lead to changes in home loan interest rates for all HDFC Bank customers, as they will be linked to the repo rate-based rate framework.

Shareholder advantage:

Shareholders of HDFC will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of HDFC, in accordance with the merger rules. The record date for this share exchange is expected to be on or around September 29, 2023.

Read more: What is Balanced Advantage Fund that safeguards investor's wealth in market downturn?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.