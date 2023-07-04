Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Multibagger alert: Rs 40 stock climbs to over Rs 2,000, investment of Rs 10,000 would be worth…

The multibagger has not just shown immense long-term growth and robust climb over the past year but also shows lot of promise for future.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Multibagger alert: Rs 40 stock climbs to over Rs 2,000, investment of Rs 10,000 would be worth…
Multibagger alert: Rs 40 stock climbs to over Rs 2,000, investment of Rs 10,000 would be worth… | File Photo

Investing in the stock market can be a risky bet but can also bring massive returns. While professional traders can get handsome returns on small-term bets, for individual amateur ones long-term investments in the stock market can create immense wealth.

One such stock which has given great returns to investors over several years is CEAT Limited, the leading Indian MNC which manufactures tyres. CEAT has emerged as a multibagger which has not just shown immense long-term growth but has been climbing robustly over the past year. The stock is over 120 percent up this year.

Year-to-date in 2024, CEAT stock price value has increased nearly 28 percent. However, long-term investors would have gained immensely. In 20 years, the stock price has increased from Rs 39.78 on July 4, 2003 to Rs 2042 on July 4, 2023.

This means that an investment of just Rs 10,000 made in the stock 20 years ago would now be worth a massive Rs 5.13 lakh approximately. That is a huge gain of over 5,000 percent. But what about today? Is it a good bet for the future? Let’s find out.

Institutional investors see CEAT poised for more growth in the future. The company is market leader in the two-wheeler segment with 28 percent share. It has 15 percent share in the passenger vehicle segment and 7 percent in commercial vehicles. It targets increasing these to 18-19 percent and 11-12 percent, respectively. Furthermore, CEAT aims to double export revenue from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 4000 crore.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained a ‘buy’ rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 2,375 per share, Zee Business reported. This means the stock has good promise with upside potential of nearly 15 percent. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.