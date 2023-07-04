Multibagger alert: Rs 40 stock climbs to over Rs 2,000, investment of Rs 10,000 would be worth… | File Photo

Investing in the stock market can be a risky bet but can also bring massive returns. While professional traders can get handsome returns on small-term bets, for individual amateur ones long-term investments in the stock market can create immense wealth.

One such stock which has given great returns to investors over several years is CEAT Limited, the leading Indian MNC which manufactures tyres. CEAT has emerged as a multibagger which has not just shown immense long-term growth but has been climbing robustly over the past year. The stock is over 120 percent up this year.

Year-to-date in 2024, CEAT stock price value has increased nearly 28 percent. However, long-term investors would have gained immensely. In 20 years, the stock price has increased from Rs 39.78 on July 4, 2003 to Rs 2042 on July 4, 2023.

This means that an investment of just Rs 10,000 made in the stock 20 years ago would now be worth a massive Rs 5.13 lakh approximately. That is a huge gain of over 5,000 percent. But what about today? Is it a good bet for the future? Let’s find out.

Institutional investors see CEAT poised for more growth in the future. The company is market leader in the two-wheeler segment with 28 percent share. It has 15 percent share in the passenger vehicle segment and 7 percent in commercial vehicles. It targets increasing these to 18-19 percent and 11-12 percent, respectively. Furthermore, CEAT aims to double export revenue from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 4000 crore.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained a ‘buy’ rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 2,375 per share, Zee Business reported. This means the stock has good promise with upside potential of nearly 15 percent.