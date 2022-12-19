Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

LPG gas cylinder in Rajasthan to cost just Rs 500 from THIS date, check details

LPG Cylinder Price in Rajasthan: Only people under BPL and Ujjwala categories will be given LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500 each, CM Ashok Gehlot said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

LPG gas cylinder in Rajasthan to cost just Rs 500 from THIS date, check details
LPG gas cylinder in Rajasthan to cost just Rs 500 from THIS date (file photo)

LPG gas cylinder price: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made a big announcement regarding LPG gas cylinder or cooking gas cylinder prices in the state. He said that from April 1, 2023, people under BPL and Ujjwala scheme categories will be given gas cylinders for Rs 500 each.

"People who come under BPL or those linked with Ujjwala yojana, we will conduct a study of them, and from April 1, they will get 12 cylinders per year at Rs 500 each, instead of the current price of Rs 1040," said Gehlot," he said.

He made this announcement in the presence of senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan next year.

READ | Noida-Greater Noida West Metro: Proposed list of 9 stations revealed  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Urfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed is a social media sensation, see pics
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Streaming This Week: Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Enola Holmes 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSEB Bihar Board 2023 Inter admit card for practical exams to be out today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.