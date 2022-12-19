LPG gas cylinder in Rajasthan to cost just Rs 500 from THIS date, check details

LPG gas cylinder in Rajasthan to cost just Rs 500 from THIS date (file photo)

LPG gas cylinder price: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made a big announcement regarding LPG gas cylinder or cooking gas cylinder prices in the state. He said that from April 1, 2023, people under BPL and Ujjwala scheme categories will be given gas cylinders for Rs 500 each.

"People who come under BPL or those linked with Ujjwala yojana, we will conduct a study of them, and from April 1, they will get 12 cylinders per year at Rs 500 each, instead of the current price of Rs 1040," said Gehlot," he said.

He made this announcement in the presence of senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan next year.

