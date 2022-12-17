Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Rajasthan: Nephew kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces

Weeks after Delhi's gruesome Shraddha Walkar case came into light, another such henious crime has been committed by a man from Rajasthan. Police said on Saturday that the accused reportedly killed his aunt, dismembered her body, and disposed the pieces all over the area near the Delhi Highway. Then, according to the police, he reported his aunt missing and began searching for her with other family members.

But when the police began investigating him after becoming suspicious of him, he confessed to killing his aunt on December 11 using a hammer. The accused, 33-year-old Anuj Sharma also known as Achitya Govind Das, has been named. The suspect, who had been involved with the "Hare Krishna" movement for the previous seven to eight years, was detained by police on Thursday.

However, a representative of the organisation in Jaipur claimed that Sharma had not been active for the previous year due to the passing of his mother. On the evening of December 11, Sharma notified the police that his aunt 65-year-old Saroj Sharma, who had gone to the temple the previous morning, was missing.

How did the police find out?

His statements were found to be false during the investigation, and as a result, his activities were observed, according to the police. Police found a CCTV footage in which he wa seen leaving his home with a suitcase. They claimed that a relative had observed him trying to clean blood stains close to the home's kitchen.

He revealed, according to police, that he had hit his aunt over the head with a hammer before killing her. They claimed that Saroj Sharma, the husband of his father's older brother, had been residing with them since the passing of her husband in 1995. They added that Anuj Sharma's mother passed away last year.

Used hammer to strike his aunt, chopped body with marble cutter and disposed off the parts

According to the police, Anuj Sharma and the accused were home alone on December 11 because Anuj's father had left for Indore. She declined to let Anuj Sharma travel to Delhi. They claimed that following argumentive fight, he struck her with a hammer. The kitchen is where the incident happened.

According to police, the suspect used a marble cutter to cut the body into eight to ten pieces after dragging it to the bathroom. "The accused took the body parts in a suitcase and dumped it at separate places on Delhi highway. Most of the body parts have been recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Paris Deshmukh said. The incident is similar to the murder of a 27-year-old girl, Shraddha Walker, allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)