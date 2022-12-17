Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on PM Modi: Pakistan rejects India's criticism amid BJP protests, demand for apology

The Indian External Affairs Ministry had slammed Bhutto’s remarks, calling it an “uncivilised” outburst and a “new low, even for Pakistan".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on PM Modi: Pakistan rejects India's criticism amid BJP protests, demand for apology
Bilawal Bhutto's poster being burnt during protest by BJP in India | Photo: IANS

Responding to India’s criticism of its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan on Saturday accused India of showing its “growing frustration”. Earlier on Friday, the Indian External Affairs Ministry had slammed Bhutto’s remarks, calling it an “uncivilised” outburst and a “new low, even for Pakistan". 

The Pakistan Foreign Office called the MEA statement “a reflection of India's growing frustration over its failure in maligning and isolating Pakistan”. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests in various Indian cities chanting slogans against Bhutto, burning his posters and effigies and demanding an apology from Pakistan. 

The Pakistan minister had sparked massive backlash from India with a personal attack on PM Modi where he used extreme, unparliamentary and derogatory language for the head of state. His attack had come in response to India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accusing Pakistan as the “epicentre of terrorism”. Both were on a visit to New York to attend events of the UN.

The Indian MEA had responded the next day calling it an “uncivilised outburst” and his “frustration”, telling him it would be better directed towards terror masterminds in Pakistan who have made terrorism a “state policy”. 

“Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like (Zakiur Rehman) Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim,” EAM’s Arindam Bagchi had said. 

“No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities,” he slammed Pakistan. Bagchi called the outburst “a new low, even for Pakistan”. 

In response, the Pakistan FO accused India of “desperately using international platforms to advance its agenda to defame and target Pakistan” after the country’s  removal from the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in October. It further accused India of following a policy of “pettiness towards its neighbours”.

"Intimidation and demonisation of religious minorities receives official patronage in states across India," Pakistan FO alleged, claiming that New Delhi was “peddling a fictitious narrative of victimhood.”

READ | Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on Indian PM Narendra Modi could have huge repercussions for Pakistan, here's how

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Who is Amit Lodha? IPS officer in Netflix’s Khakee who uprooted crime from Bihar village
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.