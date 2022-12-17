Search icon
Punjab: Bus service hit across state after contractual employees go on strike

Punjab news: Due to the bus strike, some passengers had to opt for private buses or taxis to reach their destination.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Punjab: Bus service hit across state after contractual employees go on strike (ANI file photo)

Punjab bus strike: People in Punjab faced inconvenience at many places on Saturday due to a strike called by contractual employees of a government transport undertaking, PUNBUS, to press for various demands.

The employees are protesting against the outsourcing of 28 posts of drivers. Their demands include the cancellation of recruitment through outsourcing and the formation of a better hiring policy for the department.

The protest affected passengers at various places in the state, including Ludhiana, Moga, Amritsar and Ferozepur. The protesting employees claimed that over 2,000 buses of the government's undertaking PUNBUS were off the roads at various bus depots during the state-wide protest.

Some passengers said they had to opt for private buses or taxis to reach their destination. An employee union leader in Ludhiana said the next decision on the strike will be taken after a meeting with the government slated in Chandigarh on Monday.

In Amritsar, vice-president of the protesting employees union Jodh Singh said buses would remain off the roads till their demands are met. He said their demands also include immediate payment of the promised five per cent hike to temporary workers.

(With inputs from PTI)

