Punjab: Only state-owned buses to enter Chandigarh as government puts brake on private buses, know why

Punjab news: The Badal family during its government created various schemes to fulfil their personal interest, state Transport Minister said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Punjab: Only state-owned buses to enter Chandigarh as government puts brake on private buses (representational image)

Punjab private buses: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has amended the state transport scheme permitting only state-owned buses to enter Chandigarh. The decision has been taken to end the monopoly of private buses owned by the Badal family and another private bus mafia on the inter-state routes, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, while confirming the development, said that the `Punjab Transport Scheme-2018`, which the Congress Government formulated to give benefits to the Badal family and another private bus mafia, has been amended, the statement said. Under this scheme, entry of private Volvo buses into Chandigarh was made intact, which led to the sheer loot of the state exchequer at a large scale, added the statement.

"The Badal family during its government`s two tenures from 2007 to 2017, created various schemes to fulfil their personal interests, in which the Congress government also helped the Badals in running their transport businesses smoothly, including one of inter-state movement of their AC buses to Chandigarh", said Laljit Singh Bhullar. The Transport Minister said, "Punjab Transport Scheme-2018" has been amended to "Punjab Transport (Amendment) Scheme-2022".

With the amendment of Serial No: B in Clause No-3 of the scheme, now only state transport undertaking buses can enter Chandigarh with their 100 per cent share. The insertion titled "Inter-State Route" in the Gazette notification reads, "With the seating capacity of 39 or more, with the further condition that air-conditioned stage carriages shall be run only by the State Transport Undertakings only out of their overall share in each category."

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government will not allow fulfilling the vested interests of Badals and their powerful associates at the sake of state exchequer. 

