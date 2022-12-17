Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured

picture for representation

Over a dozen schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh were injured on Saturday after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur.

"A bus, carrying school children, overturned in Saidabad`s Bhiski village near Handia Police Station, leaving over a dozen children of Kanti Devi Public School injured," Abhishek Aggrawal, ACP, Ganga Paar said. "It was learned that the students were on a tour when the incident took place," Paar added.

The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals. Further information is awaited.