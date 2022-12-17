Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured

Schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh were injured on Saturday after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

picture for representation

Over a dozen schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh were injured on Saturday after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur. 

"A bus, carrying school children, overturned in Saidabad`s Bhiski village near Handia Police Station, leaving over a dozen children of Kanti Devi Public School injured," Abhishek Aggrawal, ACP, Ganga Paar said. "It was learned that the students were on a tour when the incident took place," Paar added. 

The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals. Further information is awaited.  

