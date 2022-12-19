Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida-Greater Noida West Metro: Proposed list of 9 stations revealed

The Noida-Greater Noida West metro will be 14.9 kilometers long.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida West Metro: Proposed list of 9 stations revealed
Greater Noida West: The second phase will have 5.8 kilometers. (File)

The Public Investment Board (PIB) of the central government approved a metro line between Noida and Greater Noida West on November 10. The whole project will be worth Rs 2197 crore. The final budgetary approval, however, is awaited. Greater Noida West is the satellite town of the Noida city and is a burgeoning residential and commercial hub. It has thousands of flats in different societies. The district is fast becoming an upscale city for those who want to live outside the commotion of Delhi and the main Noida city. 

The Noida-Greater Noida West metro will be 14.9 kilometers long. There will be 9 stations in total. Four stations will be built in the first phase; five stations will be built in the second phase. 

Greater Noida West has Gaur City, Gaur City 2, Ajnara and other such societies. Some of them are very posh. The metro line will help those who travel to Delhi and Noida for work every day.

The Centre, Greater Noida Authority, and the Uttar Pradesh government will together develop the project. While Rs 1100 crore will be spent developing the metro line, Rs 500 crore will be spent on Civil works.

There will be 9 stations.

In phase 1, there will be Sector-122, Sector-123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Ecotech, Greater Noida Sector-2 metro stations.

The second phase will have 5.8 kilometers. This will have five stations. This includes Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector-10, Greater Noida Sector 12 and Greater Noida Knowledge park stations.

Earlier this month, a metro line connected Greater Noida's Sector 142 and Botanical Garden Metro Station. It will connect the Sectors 142, 136, 91, 93, 98, 127, 97, 126, and 125 stations. It will run parallel to the expressway.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: From Bimbisara to Four More Shots Please 3, OTT releases to binge-watch over Diwali weekend
Sexy and hot reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul go viral
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's bold photos are proof of her fiery beauty
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Bhediya, Drishyam 2, Phone Bhoot, Yashoda, Uunchai: Movies releasing in November
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 548 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.