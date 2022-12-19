Noida-Greater Noida West Metro: Proposed list of 9 stations revealed

Greater Noida West: The second phase will have 5.8 kilometers. (File)

The Public Investment Board (PIB) of the central government approved a metro line between Noida and Greater Noida West on November 10. The whole project will be worth Rs 2197 crore. The final budgetary approval, however, is awaited. Greater Noida West is the satellite town of the Noida city and is a burgeoning residential and commercial hub. It has thousands of flats in different societies. The district is fast becoming an upscale city for those who want to live outside the commotion of Delhi and the main Noida city.

The Noida-Greater Noida West metro will be 14.9 kilometers long. There will be 9 stations in total. Four stations will be built in the first phase; five stations will be built in the second phase.

Greater Noida West has Gaur City, Gaur City 2, Ajnara and other such societies. Some of them are very posh. The metro line will help those who travel to Delhi and Noida for work every day.

The Centre, Greater Noida Authority, and the Uttar Pradesh government will together develop the project. While Rs 1100 crore will be spent developing the metro line, Rs 500 crore will be spent on Civil works.

There will be 9 stations.

In phase 1, there will be Sector-122, Sector-123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Ecotech, Greater Noida Sector-2 metro stations.

The second phase will have 5.8 kilometers. This will have five stations. This includes Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector-10, Greater Noida Sector 12 and Greater Noida Knowledge park stations.

Earlier this month, a metro line connected Greater Noida's Sector 142 and Botanical Garden Metro Station. It will connect the Sectors 142, 136, 91, 93, 98, 127, 97, 126, and 125 stations. It will run parallel to the expressway.