Link Aadhaar-PAN by April 1 to avoid Rs 10,000 penalty, know how to do it

March is the end of the 2021-22 financial year which also means that many deadlines will also be lined up which, if not duly followed, can lead to fines or disturbances in personal finance.

One such deadline is that of linking the Aadhaar card with the PAN card. PAN card holders are advised to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card number by March 31, 2022. If you fail to do so before the deadline, then your PAN card may be deactivated.

READ | Want to check your PF balance? Here’s how you can do it

Anyone who will miss the deadline will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. There are several ways to link your PAN-Aadhaar;

Visit the e-filing website

Send UIDPAN to 567678 or 56161

Offline through PAN services centers of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and UTIITSL.

It is also important to note that if the person produces a PAN card, which is no longer valid, then under section 272N of the Income Tax Act 1961, the Assessing Officer may direct that such person shall pay an amount of Rs 10,000 as a penalty.

Here is a step-by-step process to link PAN with Aadhaar

Step 1: Search for the new e-filing portal 2.0.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Our Services' tab

Step 3: Select the 'Link Aadhaar' option

Step 4: On the new page, fill in all your details

Step 5: Fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number

READ | Covid 4th wave: Shanghai tightens lockdown measures, 5 key points

Step 6: Now tick on the box "I agree to validate my Aadhaar details"

Step 7: Enter the 6-digit OTP that you received on your registered mobile number

Step 8: Enter the OTP and click on 'Validate'

Step 9: After clicking, a pop-up message stating that your link PAN with the Aadhaar request has been submitted.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar through SMS

You have to type UIDPAN on your phone. After this, enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number. Then enter the 10 digit PAN number. Now send the message mentioned in step 1 to 567678 or 56161.