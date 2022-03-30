Headlines

Personal Finance

Personal Finance

Want to check your PF balance? Here’s how you can do it

Before checking your EPF balance, make sure your employer has activated your Universal Account Number (UAN).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

As the current financial year is about to end on March 31, people are doing all their financial tasks.  

One of such tasks is managing your PF account. EPF subscribers no longer have to wait until the end of the fiscal year to get information about it.

They can access account information, including PF balance, over the internet. Members may now check their balance online in four different ways.

Make sure your employer has activated your Universal Account Number (UAN) before checking your EPF amount.   

The UAN is crucial since the whole EPF service procedure is now conducted online. With UAN, you can check withdrawals, monitor your EPF balance, and apply for an EPF loan.

1. Check via UMANG app

PF account holders can check their balance by downloading the Umang app on their phones.

To access the service, members must first register on the app. The app was created by the central government to let people access a variety of programmes and services in one place.   

2. Check via EPFO portal

- Subscribers can also check the PF balance by visiting the official portal of EPFO -  epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php.

- Log in to the portal and go to 'Our Services'.

- Now scroll and then click on the 'For Employees' option.

- Under the 'Member Passbook' option, tap on 'Services'.

- Later you will go up to https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.

3. Check via SMS

You can also check your PF balance by sending a SMS on 7738299899.

The message should be formatted as EPFOHO UAN ENG.

The last three digits will be comparable to the desired languages' initial three digits.

1. English - Default 2. Hindi - HIN 3. Punjabi - PUN 4. Gujarati - GUJ 5. Marathi - MAR 6. Kannada - KAN 7. Telugu - TEL 8. Tamil - TAM 9. Malayalam - MAL 10.Bengali - BEN

Note: SMS needs to be sent from the registered mobile number under the UAN.

4. Check Via Missed Call

A user can use EPFO missed call service and give a missed call on 011-22901406 from the UAN registered mobile number.

Right after the missed call you will receive all the PF details on the registered mobile number.

 

 

