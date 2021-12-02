ITR deadline: File Income Tax Return via tax e-filing portal - Step-by-step guide here

The last date of filing an Income Tax Return is December 31, 2021. This means the taxpayers do not have even a month's time to do the ITR filings for Financial Year 2021-22. If any taxpayer is not able to file his income tax returns by the said period can land into a lot of trouble. You may have to pay more taxes if you are not filing ITR within the deadline.

For the convenience of the taxpayers, the government earlier this year launched an e-filing portal on June 7. This will help the taxpayers to file their income tax returns online, from the comfort of their homes. The user has to just log in to the income tax e-portal. However, the e-filing portal had several glitches that were flagged by users.

So if you are yet to file your Income Tax Returns and are thinking of doing so from the comfort of your homes, here is how you can log in to the income tax e-portal using the website and proceed further. We give you step-by-step guidance on how to proceed with it.

Steps to file ITR through income tax e-portal

Go to the income tax e-portal using the link https://www.incometax.gov.in/

Select the Login Here option on the homepage

In the 'Enter Your User ID' option, fill in your Permanent Account Number or PAN and then click on Continue

You will have to confirm the Secure Access Message that you have received. Click on Continue after this

Then choose if you want to get the 6-digit OTP via text message or voice call. After you click on the option, click enter.

Enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile number or email ID and then click on Login.

The income tax e-filing dashboard will appear after successful verification.