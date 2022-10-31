Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why

Following an exponential rise in price, the government banned sugar exports with effect from June 1 to October 31, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
The Centre has extended the ban on sugar exports by a year till October 31, 2023 to ensure a check on the domestic prices and its availability in the country.
 
The move is being seen as a step towards curbing rising food inflation.
 
In May this year, the government had banned sugar exports with effect from June 1 till October 31, 2022 after the prices had surged exponentially. (Also Read: Video: Delhi Jal Board official takes bath in Yamuna water after BJP's toxic chemicals allegations)
 
"Restriction on export of sugar (raw, refined, and white sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2022 till October 31, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Other conditions will remain unchanged," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated October 28.
 
However, the restrictions won't apply on sugar being exported to the EU and the US under CXL and TRQ duty concession quotas, the notification said.
 
A specified amount of sugar is exported to these regions under CXL and TRQ (tariff rate quota).
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Nora Fatehi sets internet ablaze in red shimmery dress, photos go viral
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players to watch out for at ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.