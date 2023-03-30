Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

How to use the income tax department's tax calculator for calculating your taxes?

The income tax department has launched an income tax calculator for taxpayers.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

How to use the income tax department's tax calculator for calculating your taxes?
How to use the income tax department's tax calculator for calculating your taxes?

Filing income tax returns can be a daunting task, especially if you are doing it for the first time. Moreover, choosing between the old and new regime can make the process even more complicated. To ease the process of filing taxes, the income tax department has launched an income tax calculator that can help taxpayers calculate their total tax liability and choose the IT regime that is right for them.

The income tax calculator allows taxpayers to submit the required information related to their salary and deductions, and compare their total tax liability under both regimes. The old tax regime provides several deductions and exemptions while calculating the tax liability, while the new regime, introduced in the Union Budget 2020-21, offers concessional rates. However, if you opt for the new tax regime, you will have to forgo certain exemptions and deductions available in the old tax regime.

Calculating your income tax can help you keep your finances in check. Knowing how much tax you need to pay can give you a clear image to sort out your expenses and savings. Taxpayers who opt for the new regime will receive a rebate if their income falls under the Rs 7 lakh bracket. As per the Budget 2023 announcement, this will include a Rs 50,000 standard deduction that was also part of the old tax regime. Additionally, the basic exemption amount was increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh under the old tax regime.

Using the income tax calculator is easy. It is available on the tax department’s official website, and taxpayers need to submit information such as their taxpayer type, gender, residential status, income other than salary, and special rate income. The calculator will also ask for information on deductions allowed under both regimes and income from self-occupied property. Taxpayers should note that the IT department has given a disclaimer regarding the accuracy of the calculator, and they should always make exact calculations as per the provisions contained in the relevant Acts, Rules, etc., when filing their returns.

Read more: New Income Tax Regime for FY 2023-24: Know what are the tax rebates, deductions for salaried individuals and pensioners

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.