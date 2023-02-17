HDFC bank launches RuPay credit card link with UPI, check step-by-step guide on how to link it

HDFC RuPay credit card link with UPI: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently made the option of linking credit cards to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) available to increase online payments in India. This feature is already being made available by many banks, including HDFC Bank with their RuPay Credit Card. Customers may quickly link their HDFC RuPay Credit Card with UPI using the new feature to make digital payments more accessible.

Customers of HDFC Bank can take advantage of this new function by using their credit card through UPI. It would also encourage digital UPI payments in the country.

Following these steps will enable you to link the HDFC RuPay Credit Card with UPI in a simple and quick process.

1. Download the BHIM app from Play Store.

2. Complete the registration process and select the credit card option.

3. Select the bank name of your credit card from the options.

4. Fill in your updated mobile number.

5. Choose the card and click on the confirm option.

6. Generate your UPI PIN.

After linking the HDFC RuPay Credit Card with UPI, customers can make payments easily by following these simple steps:

1. Scan the UPI QR code.

2. Fill in the amount to be paid.

3. Choose the option of credit card.

4. Enter the UPI PIN.

5. The payment will be done.

Other banks including Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Indian Bank, similar to HDFC Bank, also provide the option to link their RuPay credit cards with UPI. The process of linking the credit cards of these three banks is almost the same to that of HDFC.

