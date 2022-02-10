Good News for pensioners! Delhi government makes entire pension disbursement process online

In a big move, pensioners will now no longer require to stand in long queues to get their pensions. The social welfare department of the Delhi government on Wednesday said that it has now made the pension disbursement process online. This means from now on, pensioners will not be made to run from pillar to post to get their pensions.

As per the updates, from filling the application form to disbursement of pension, the whole process has been made online.

This move by the Delhi government has been made to ensure that beneficiaries of the pension scheme do not face any inconvenience. While making the announcement, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that the move will help eliminate corruption and provide convenience to the beneficiaries.

"Revolutionary step of Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi. To eliminate corruption and provide convenience to the public, the entire process of pension is now online. Today, the first digital payment has been made. This is a one of a kind initiative in the country. We have been able to reach this point only because of our honest politics (sic)," Gautam tweeted.

The first digital payment was made under the programme on the day, Rajendra Pal Gautam said. The Minister added that the disbursal system could not be digitised earlier due to technical issues. However, the department managed to find the solution after several rounds of meetings with the Centre.