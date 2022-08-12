Gold Investment Explained: Why putting your money in yellow metal remains the best bet?

Headlines

Gautam Gambhir backs this young star over KL Rahul in World Cup 2023 squad; says ‘Had Kohli, Rohit made runs…’

Salary of scientists and technicians behind ISRO's solar mission Aditya L-1

Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma film breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

G20 Summit: Special event planned for wives, husbands of world leaders, Jaipur House to host...

Manipur violence: 2015 surgical strike fame Army vet to be state’s new ‘Superman’; BJP’s fresh attempt to end clashes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans showcase Jawan's advance booking promo at Times Square, video goes viral

Gautam Gambhir backs this young star over KL Rahul in World Cup 2023 squad; says ‘Had Kohli, Rohit made runs…’

Isro scientist N Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away

9 times Taylor Swift inspired us with motivational quotes

Most expensive buildings in the world

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans showcase Jawan's advance booking promo at Times Square, video goes viral

Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma film breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

SRK's Pathaan 'cures' Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima's mental exhaustion: 'It opened my blood vessels'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Gold Investment Explained: Why putting your money in yellow metal remains the best bet?

The shine of gold is perennial and so is its value in one’s savings and investment portfolio.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rarely will you meet someone who dislikes gold. Many people have bought the yellow metal at holy events because of its brilliance. This explains why many people invest a portion of their income each year in jewellery, coins, and ingots. In addition to gold's intrinsic stability as an investment option, many investors also include it in their portfolio to diversify their holdings in a way that outperforms average inflation.

Besides that, the continuing increases in US interest rates have compelled a lot of investors to hunt for safe havens to store their money in the medium term due to worries about increasing inflation and an impending recession. This is due to the likelihood that firms will be impacted by the increased cost of capital, which will induce an increase in stock sales.

Many investors were shocked by the current market volatility starting in January 2022 since they saw their winnings from the previous year completely erased in just five to six months. Even those using systematic investment plans (SIPs) shuddered as they questioned the wisdom of using stock market investments to build a corpus. In this situation, buying gold gradually and steadily seems like a good idea.

If you're still unsure of why you need gold to guarantee steady portfolio growth, read on and know how and why the yellow metal can help cool off the unwarranted heat and stress from the market.

No need of financial expertise
Investing in gold requires no expertise like in stocks and mutual funds. Investment in gold has been around for antiquity. Women first developed a preference for gold by purchasing jewellery at festivals and other events. Many people switched to paper gold as a result of the lack of liquidity as well as the losses they experienced when making charges were not recovered.

Then emerged gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which attempted to follow the gold market price and let investors make tiny investments. As passive investments, they are exempt from active management and fund managers' intervention. These funds enable investors to choose how much gold to invest in by investing in gold bullion and basing their decisions on gold prices. 

Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) are another intriguing option for keeping your money in a safe place, but you can only use them when you want to make a one-time investment.

Gold mutual funds are also beneficial, although you may want to be careful of their expense ratios. The majority of investors are drawn to them because of their great liquidity, nevertheless.

Make small investment
There are various benefits of parking money in digital gold formats. One advantage is that you don't have to wait until you have a large sum of money to acquire gold; you can invest in little amounts right away. The lump sum money can be converted into a sizable amount of gold or redeemed for massive returns.

The cost factor
When you consider purchasing actual gold, the additional costs come to mind. These could take the shape of making fees and gold storage costs. Due to the ability to acquire and sell gold at market rates without having additional fees added to the metal, gold ETFs are significantly more efficient in this sense. 

Liquidity
All investments need liquidity so that you can easily redeem them as and when you need to. This is why, as you expand your investment portfolio, you must rely increasingly on gold ETFs. The main advantage of investing in digital gold is that, unlike physical gold, which you must transport to a reputable jeweller's shop to sell, you may redeem your investments with just the press of a button. To maintain constant liquidity, choose gold exchange-traded funds with significant transaction volumes.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover put to ‘sleep mode’ as it completes first assignments on Moon, says ISRO

'Keep your friendship outside...': Gautam Gambhir's blunt take on current camaraderie among IND-PAK players

IND vs PAK, Pallekele Weather Report: Will rain spoil much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023?

Watch: Brave mediator calms heated altercation inside Mumbai local train, video goes viral

Why no perfume rule for ISRO scientists working on Aditya-L1 solar mission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE