Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Fixed vs term deposits: Comparing interest rates, tenures and suitability for your savings goals

Fixed and term deposits are financial instruments that allow individuals to earn fixed rate of interest on money they don't need immediate access to.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Fixed vs term deposits: Comparing interest rates, tenures and suitability for your savings goals
Fixed vs term deposits: Comparing interest rates, tenures and suitability for your savings goals

Fixed deposits and term deposits are both popular options for saving and earning interest on money that you don't need immediate access to. Both types of deposits offer a fixed rate of interest and provide a safe and secure way to grow your savings. However, there are some key differences between fixed deposits and term deposits that you should consider before deciding which one is right for you.

Fixed deposits are offered by banks, and they allow you to earn a fixed rate of interest on the money you deposit for a specific period of time. The interest rate is usually higher for longer-term deposits, and it is generally higher than the rate of interest offered on a savings account. Fixed deposits are considered a relatively low-risk investment, and they are a good option for people who want a guaranteed return on their money.

Term deposits, on the other hand, are offered by the government through post offices. Like fixed deposits, term deposits offer a fixed rate of interest, but they usually have a longer tenure than fixed deposits. Term deposits are also considered a low-risk investment, and they are a good option for people who want a guaranteed return on their money.

Also read: 10 ways college students can make money: Part-time jobs, freelancing and more

When it comes to comparing the interest rates of fixed deposits and term deposits, it's important to remember that the rates can vary depending on the bank or post office and the length of the deposit. In general, the interest rates offered on fixed deposits are slightly higher than the rates offered on term deposits. However, term deposits may offer slightly higher interest rates for longer-term deposits.

If you're trying to decide between a fixed deposit and a term deposit, it's important to consider your financial goals and risk tolerance. Both types of deposits offer a safe and secure way to earn interest on your money, but fixed deposits may offer slightly higher returns in the short-term, while term deposits may be a better option for longer-term savings. Ultimately, the best choice for you will depend on your individual financial situation and goals.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 times Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain raised the temperature with her hot photos
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Streaming This Week: The GodFather, Sardar, Dharavi Bank, OTT releases to binge-watch
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.