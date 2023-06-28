EPFO: How to apply for higher pension scheme? Know eligibility

Representational Image

Employees have one more chance to choose a higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) with an extension until July 11. Employees can log into the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)'s unified portal if they want to choose a higher pension scheme that is tied to their actual income.

What is the deadline for EPFO higher pension scheme?

The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) members' deadline to apply for a higher pension has now been extended by the EPFO three times. The initial application deadline date for a higher EPS pension was March 3, 2023, now it is July 11, 2023.

How to apply for EPFO higher pension scheme?

Visit the EPFO Unified Member portal- https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ Select the ‘Pension on Higher Salary: Online application for validation of Joint Option’ option. Enter all the credentials and submit it.

Each application will be digitally registered by the EPFO, and the applicant will receive a receipt number. It will send the applications to the appropriate employers, who will check them through an e-signature or digital signature before continuing with the application process. After reviewing the application, the APFC/RPFC-II will notify the applicants by email, mail, phone, or SMS of the higher pension decision.

Who is eligible for EPFO higher pension scheme?

The Supreme Court has outlined which categories of employees are eligible to qualify for the higher EPS pension in its ruling. According to the ruling, an employee qualifies for a higher EPS pension if: