EPFO E-Passbook facility down: Here are alternatives to check PF balance or passbook

As the portal still remains unavailable, users can try checking their balance through the UMANG app, SMS, or missed call.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

File photo

Many customers are still unable to access the e-passbook feature on the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website. Many EPF members who clicked on the e-passbook page are seeing a 404 error. Additionally, they got a notification that said, "Not Found. On this server, the requested URL /Member PassBook/Login could not be found.

A few angry individuals said they had been unable to access their passbooks for the previous two weeks. In fact, according to one user, the passbook feature had been inoperable for 15 days.

“Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly,” EPFO said in one of the responses to an individual.

 

However, EPFO stated on its website that members could access their passbooks via SMS and the UMANG app. The EPF website states that “Member Passbook Service is accessible through UMANG App.”

EPF passbook on UMANG app: How to view 

  • Download and open the UMANG app and log in to your account.
  • Enter ‘EPFO’ in the search bar and click to search.
  • Select ‘view passbook’ from the list of services.
  • Enter your UAN number, OTP and submit the request.
  • Select ‘member ID’ and download ePassbook.

Users can access their PF balance by sending an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number or giving a missed call to 9966044425 from the registered mobile number.

