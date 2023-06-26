Electricity bill hike: Customers to pay more for using AC, cooler at night this summer; know Centre’s new rule

Hike in electricity bill due to Centre's new rule change (File photo)

While the electricity bill subsidy ending was disappointing news for all the residents of Delhi, it is expected that the electricity bill will be through the roof due to the revisions made by the Centre regarding the power tariff rules. This means that your electricity bill will rise during the summer.

According to the recent changes made by the Centre in the power tariff rules, it will be more expensive to use air conditioners (AC) and coolers at night during the summer season as compared to in the morning, leading to a rise in electricity bills of those living in hot areas.

The Centre ended up making two changes to the electricity bill tariff system through an amendment to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, which means that there is a hike in the electricity bill for using AC and coolers at night.

Changes in electricity bill rates

The Centre has made two big changes in the power tariff system, through which the consumers can save up to 20 percent of their electricity bills by adopting the new Time of the Day (ToD) tariff, which plans on charging less during the day time by usage of solar energy, according to the Ministry of Power.

The order issued by the Centre stated, “Under the ToD Tariff system, the Tariff during solar hours (duration of eight hours in a day as specified by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission) of the day shall be 10 per cent-20 per cent less than the normal tariff, while the tariff during peak hours will be 10 to 20 per cent higher.”

This means that during the mornings the charges to use AC and coolers will be less, but during the peak hours, which are at night, you will have to pay more to use air conditioners, which will likely hike your electricity bill.

