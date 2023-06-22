Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill

Woman charged with Rs 1.03 lakhs of electricity bill | Photo: PTI

A 90-year-old woman got the shock of her life when she received an electricity bill of a whopping Rs 1 lakh for her shack, which has just two LED bulbs. Girijamma, who lives with her son in the small hut in Bhagyanagar, Karnataka, usually gets a monthly bill of about Rs 70 or Rs 80 per month.

She was in for a rude shock after getting a bill to the tune of Rs 1,03,315 for the month of May. The nonagenarian had gotten the electricity connection under the Bhagya Jyoti scheme, aimed at providing electricity at a minimum price to people living below the poverty line in slums.

Soon after the news spread, the officials of the electricity department rushed to her house and found that there was a glitch in the metre and that the person who had come to collect the metre readings had also made an error. Later, the officials asked her not to pay the bill and assured her that it would be revised.

