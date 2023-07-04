Delhi-NCR news: Check prices of LPG gas cylinders in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram after Rs 7 hike

Representational Image

The oil companies usually change the price of LPG gas cylinders on the first of every month but this time there was no such change. After three days today, the company has given a big blow to the consumers by increasing the price of LPG gas cylinders.

According to the report by ANI, the oil companies have increased the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 7. Earlier the price was Rs 1,773 and now it is Rs 1,780.

It is noteworthy that from the previous 2 months, the companies were giving relief to people by reducing the price of LPG cylinders but on July 4 they increased it by Rs 7. In June it was made cheaper by Rs 83 and in May the price of commercial cylinders was reduced by Rs 172. There was no change in the 14kg LPG cylinders.

In Delhi, domestic cooking gas LPG costs remained constant at Rs 1,103 for a 14.2-kg cylinder. On March 1st, domestic LPG prices were last increased by Rs. 50 per cylinder.

