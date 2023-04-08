CNG, PNG prices reduced in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other cities; check new rates here (file photo)

CNG PNG prices: In a major relief to the common man, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has reduced the prices of CNG and PNG in Delhi-NCR including Noida, Gurugram. The new prices will come into effect from 6 am on April 9. The revised retail price of CNG and PNG in Delhi would be Rs 73.59 per kg and Rs 48.59 per scm respectively.

The retail prices charged by IGL for CNG and PNG in the national capital are one of the lowest in the country, the company said in a tweet. The reduction in prices comes after the government changed the pricing formula of natural gas, which is converted into CNG for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking purposes.

CNG PNG prices in Delhi

CNG - Rs 73.59 per kg

PNG - Rs 48.59 per scm

CNG PNG in Noida, Greater Noida

PNG - Rs 48.46 per scm

CNG - Rs 77.20 per kg

CNG PNG prices in Ghaziabad

PNG - Rs 48.46 per scm

CNG - Rs 77.20 per kg

CNG PNG prices in Gurugram

PNG - Rs.47.40 per scm

CNG - Rs 82.62 per kg

Apart from this, the revised retail price of CNG in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli would be Rs 81.58 per kg and of PNG would be Rs.51.97 per scm.

