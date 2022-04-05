Check out new prepaid plans from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others with 30-day validity

All the major telecom service providers have come up with their new monthly plans that last for an entire calendar month, at least 30 days.

Until now, most ‘monthly’ prepaid plans from major carriers were only valid for 28 days.

The three biggest carriers in the country - Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea – announced the new plans days after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked the telecom operators to include at least one prepaid plan that has the validity of 30 and 31 days.

Check out the calendar month plans:

Reliance Jio: Rs 296 plan valid for 30 days

Reliance Jio provides Jio Freedom Plan which costs Rs 296 for 30 days.

It gives users unlimited voice calls, up to 100 SMS per day and 25GB of high-speed data.

Airtel: Rs 296 and Rs 319 plans valid for 30 days

Airtel came up with a Rs 296 recharge pack that is valid for 30 days.

The plan gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day and 25GB of data per month.

Airtel also launched a Rs 319 plan which is also valid for 30 days.

This pack gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of data per day.

Vodafone Idea: Rs 327 and Rs 337 plan valid for 31 days

For its customers, Vodafone Idea has launched a Rs 327 pack that is valid for 30 days. It gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 25GB of data valid for 30 days.

The company also launched a Rs 337 plan that is valid for 31 days and gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 28GB of data.

